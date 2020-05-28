Face of Priest Buried at Lincoln Cathedral Reconstructed

Thursday, May 28, 2020

LINCOLN, ENGLAND—Lincolnshire Live reports that forensic reconstruction artist Hew Morrison has recreated the face of a 900-year-old skeleton unearthed on the grounds of Lincoln Cathedral. The man was buried with a chalice and paten, items associated with Christian communion practices, and is thought to have been a Christian priest. “It’s based on the information that the skeleton has told us about his age, and any problems he may have had and from photographs of the skull,” archaeologist Natasha Powers of Allen Archaeology said of the reconstruction. “He’s got close eyes and a wide head, that was determined from his skull and if you look closely, a slightly asymmetrical jaw as well.” Analysis of the remains also revealed he had been in his late 30s or early 40s at the time of death, and stood about five and one-half feet tall. He had a small hole in one of his vertebrae, and suffered a deep bruise on his right leg, Powers added. To read about a legendary well that seems to have been a cult site of St. Anne, go to "The Curse of a Medieval English Well."