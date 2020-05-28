A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Roman Villa Uncovered in Northern Italy
Thursday, May 28, 2020
NEGRAR, ITALY—According to a report in The Guardian, a well-preserved mosaic floor and foundations of a Roman villa first discovered in 1922 have been uncovered in a vineyard in northern Italy by archaeologists from the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape of Verona. The villa is thought to date to the third century A.D. The researchers are still working on mapping the structure’s footprint. To read about the excavation of a lavish Roman villa in Positano, go to "Romans on the Bay of Naples."
