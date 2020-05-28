search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Roman Villa Uncovered in Northern Italy

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Italy Villa MosaicNEGRAR, ITALY—According to a report in The Guardian, a well-preserved mosaic floor and foundations of a Roman villa first discovered in 1922 have been uncovered in a vineyard in northern Italy by archaeologists from the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape of Verona. The villa is thought to date to the third century A.D. The researchers are still working on mapping the structure’s footprint. To read about the excavation of a lavish Roman villa in Positano, go to "Romans on the Bay of Naples."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

Villages in the Sky

A Path to Freedom

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America