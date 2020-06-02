search
Roman Bath Discovered in Swiss Spa Town

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Switzerland Roman BathBADEN, SWITZERLAND—Swissinfo.ch reports that an ancient bath was discovered during a construction project in Baden, a town known to the Romans as Aquae Helveticae for its thermal springs. The Roman-era bath probably fell out of use by the medieval period, when the open-air St. Verena Baths was built at the site and used into the nineteenth century, “We thought we might find the bath here, but it was still a huge surprise when we saw that it was in such good condition,” said archaeologist Andrea Schaer of Bern University. A medieval structure for capturing spring water was found directly on top of the original Roman structure. The presence of the ancient bath supports the idea that the spa has been in continuous use for 2,000 years, Schaer added. To read about a Roman bath uncovered in northwestern France, go to "Bathing, Ancient Roman Style."

