1,600-Year-Old Wooden Saddle Examined

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Mongolia Wooden SaddleBARNAUL, RUSSIA—According to a Horsetalk.co.nz report, Nikolai Seregin of Altai State University and his colleagues have studied a completely preserved wooden saddle and other equestrian items discovered in 2015 at Urd Ulaan Uneet, a cave burial in Mongolia located some 4,300 feet above sea level. Seregin and his team members suggest that the burial, which they dated from the middle of the fourth century to the fifth century A.D., belonged to the nomadic Rouran people, who were known as fierce warriors. The saddle was equipped with recesses for attaching a front and rear bow, and is thought to have been developed for military use, Seregin explained. The cave burial also contained the remains of a horse, which Seregin said was an unusual practice for the Rouran, and may reflect contact with peoples from the Altai Mountains. Iron bits with horn cheek pieces, a compound bow, arrowheads, a leather quiver with an iron hook, and a wooden container suggest the Rouran had contact with other cultures across Asia, Seregin added. To read about lavish burials for Xiongnu nobles that were unearthed in Mongolia, go to "Tomb of the Silver Dragons," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

