search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Iron Age Dice and Game Pieces Unearthed in Norway

Monday, June 8, 2020

Norway Gaming DiceBERGEN, NORWAY—According to a Life in Norway report, researchers led by Morten Ramstad of Bergen University Museum discovered Iron Age game pieces in a burial cairn in western Norway. The site, known as Ytre Fosse, is located on the sea route connecting northern and southern Norway, and contains multiple cremation burials. The almost-intact elongated dice and 18 game pieces, which have been dated to around A.D. 300, were found among pottery fragments and pieces of burnt glass. Ramstad explained that the gaming pieces were likely status objects obtained through contact with the Roman Empire. “People who played games like this were local aristocracy or upper class,” he said. “The game showed that you had the time, profits and ability to think strategically.” A game board has not been recovered. To read about the gradual standardization of dice in the Netherlands, go to "No Dice Left Unturned."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

Villages in the Sky

A Path to Freedom

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America