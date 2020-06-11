search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Possible Elizabethan Playhouse Unearthed in London

Thursday, June 11, 2020

London Elizabethan PlayhouseLONDON, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that 144 timbers, postholes, and artifacts uncovered last year at a construction site in east London may be the remains of The Red Lion, an early Elizabethan outdoor stage with galleried seating whose exact location had been lost. John Brayne is thought to have built The Red Lion around 1567 on a medieval farmstead before he and James Burbage of The Lord Chamberlain’s Men built The Theatre, the first permanent home for acting troupes, in 1576. The existence of The Red Lion is only known through records of lawsuits initiated by John Brayne against the carpenters responsible for the construction of the playhouse in 1567 and 1569. Stephen White of University College London said the rectangular timber structure his team of researchers unearthed in Whitechapel matches the dimensions of The Red Lion recorded in the lawsuits. The postholes at the site, he added, may have supported galleried seating. Traces of other buildings at the site, including two beer cellars, and artifacts including beakers, bottles, and tankards, could have been part of The Red Lion Inn, which operated into the eighteenth century. To read about excavations of another of Elizabethan London's theaters, go to "Behind the Curtain."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America