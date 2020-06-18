search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Historic Cemetery Unearthed in Estonia

Thursday, June 18, 2020

SILLAMÄE, ESTONIA—ERR reports that skeletons dating from the sixteenth through eighteenth centuries were unearthed in eastern Estonia during a construction project. Martin Malve of the University of Tartu thinks the site may have been a cemetery. “I would suggest that local people were buried because we find men, women, and children,” he explained. “But we also have a double burial, where two men are buried in the one grave; it is possible that this was the result of a plague.” Further study of the remains could reveal more about who the people were and the state of their health, Malve added. To read about the Norse presence in Estonia before their invasion of England, go to "The First Vikings."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America