Gold Coin Discovered in Southern India

Thursday, June 18, 2020

TAMIL NADU, INDIA—The Times of India reports that a seventeenth-century gold coin measuring less than one-half inch in diameter was unearthed in the Agaram neighborhood of southern India’s city of Chennai. R. Sivanandam of the Archaeological Survey of India said such coins are known as veerarayyan panam. One side of the coin bears a U-shaped symbol called a naamam, a religious mark usually placed on the forehead, he explained. This side of the coin also bears an image that looks like the sun, with a figure of a lion below it, he added. The obverse features 12 dots and a figure with two hands and two legs. To read about a 2,000-year-old temple complex on an island in Tamil Nadu, go to "India's Temple Island."