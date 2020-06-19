search
Sand Mining Reveals Temple in Southeastern India

Friday, June 19, 2020

ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA—The Hindu reports that a brick temple was revealed during sand mining in southeastern India’s Penna River. Estimated to be about 200 years old, the temple may have been submerged and buried as the river changed its course after flooding in 1850, according to Rama Subba Reddy of the Archaeological Survey of India. “A detailed examination of the site will be made and steps taken to preserve it for posterity,” Reddy said. To read about the medieval site of Hampi, go to "Letter from India: Living Heritage at Risk."

Recent Issues


