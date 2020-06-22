Iron Age Cremation Burials Unearthed in England

Monday, June 22, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND—Birmingham Live reports that investigations conducted ahead of the construction of a high-speed train line in England’s West Midlands have uncovered more than 40 cremation burials estimated to be 2,000 years old. The cemetery is thought to have been placed along the banks of the River Cole. Traces of Iron Age roundhouses, found nearby, may have been inhabited during the summer farming season, explained archaeologist Emma Carter of Wessex Archaeology. For more on Iron Age settlements in the British Isles, go to "Letter from Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age."