search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Iron Age Cremation Burials Unearthed in England

Monday, June 22, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND—Birmingham Live reports that investigations conducted ahead of the construction of a high-speed train line in England’s West Midlands have uncovered more than 40 cremation burials estimated to be 2,000 years old. The cemetery is thought to have been placed along the banks of the River Cole. Traces of Iron Age roundhouses, found nearby, may have been inhabited during the summer farming season, explained archaeologist Emma Carter of Wessex Archaeology. For more on Iron Age settlements in the British Isles, go to "Letter from Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America