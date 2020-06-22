Possible Friary Cemetery Found in Northern England

Monday, June 22, 2020

YORK, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that human remains have been unearthed in York’s city center. The construction site where the bones were found may have been a cemetery placed up against a friary wall that operated in the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries. “It was six bodies that we uncovered,” said Tom Coates of the York Archaeological Trust. “They are not as neat as you would expect them to be, they’ve been heavily disturbed.” Roman-era pottery, a hairpin, mosaic tiles, and medieval coins have also been recovered. To read about excavations of a medieval friary in Cambridge, go to "Common Ground."