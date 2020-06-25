search
Kilns and Walls Found at Egypt’s Avenue of Sphinxes

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Egypt Luxor KilnLUXOR, EGYPT—According to an Ahram Online report, several structures were uncovered during an excavation at the Avenue of Sphinxes, a ceremonial passageway lined with ram-headed sculptures that once connected temples in Luxor and Karnak. Mudbrick kilns dating to the Roman period (30 B.C.–A.D. 640) are thought to have been used to fire pottery. A wall dated to the Egyptian Late Period (712–332 B.C.) would have protected Luxor from the floodwaters of the Nile River. Another 100-foot-long section of wall made of sandstone blocks still stands about eight feet tall and ten feet wide. To read about a chapel east of the Avenue of the Sphinxes, go to "Honoring Osiris."

