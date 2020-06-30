search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Eighteenth-Century Artifacts Uncovered in Michigan

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Michigan Michilimackinac IntaglioMACKINAW CITY, MICHIGAN—UpNorthLive reports that excavators working at Mackinac State Historic Parks have uncovered a heart-shaped ring, a sleeve button made of glass or crystal, a gunflint, a plain pewter button, a plain brass button, and part of a bone knife handle at the site of a house at Colonial Michilimackinac, a fort first established by French traders and missionaries on Mackinac Island. The house was home to Charles Henri Desjardins de Rupallay de Gonneville, and later, after the fort was occupied by the British in 1764, was occupied by an English trader who has not yet been identified. Curator of archaeology Lynn Evans said the sleeve button, which is engraved with a classical-style bust, dates to the British period. To read about shipwrecks in the Great Lakes' Thunder Bay, go to "Shipwreck Alley."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America