search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

String Marks Detected on 120,000-Year-Old Painted Shells

Monday, July 13, 2020

Israel ShellsTEL AVIV, ISRAEL—Microscopic examination of five 120,000-year-old clamshells unearthed in Israel’s Qafzeh Cave detected striations around naturally occurring holes near their tops, according to an Ars Technica report. Daniella Bar-Yosef Mayer of Tel Aviv University and her colleagues suggest the marks indicate the shells once hung on a string. Additional wear around the edges of the shells may have been caused by the shells rubbing against each other. Four of the shells also retained traces of red ochre. The team members created their own shell jewelry and experimented with strings made from different kinds of fibers. They found that the marks left by string made with flax matched the marks on the prehistoric shells. Because 160,000-year-old shells from Israel’s Misliya Cave do not carry similar marks, Bar-Yosef Mayer and her colleagues suggest string was invented sometime between 160,000 and 120,000 years ago. The invention of string, she explained, would have led to raft-building, fishing nets, and more complicated animal traps, clothing, and bags. It is still not clear, however, if string was invented by modern humans or Neanderthals, she concluded. To read about Paleolithic stone balls found in Qesem Cave that wear analyses indicate were shaped by humans, go to "Around the World: Israel."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America