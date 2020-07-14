search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

1.4-Million-Year-Old Bone Hand Ax Identified

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN—According to a Science News report, paleoanthropologists Katsuhiro Sano of Tohoku University and Gen Suwa of the University of Tokyo have identified a 1.4-million-year-old hand ax made from a hippo’s leg bone at Ethiopia’s Konso-Gardula site. Tools at the site are thought to have been crafted by the human ancestor Homo erectus. The study suggests that the ax's oval shape was crafted by striking off the leg bone with one blow from a stone or bone hammer, and then chipped into its final shape with additional blows. Wear on the ax indicates it was used to cut or saw. The researchers explained that when combined with the variety of stone tools recovered from other Homo erectus sites in East Africa, the bone hand ax suggests that Homo erectus technology could have been more sophisticated and versatile than previously thought. To read about the recent find of the last known members of Homo erectus, go to "Around the World: Indonesia."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

A Silk Road Renaissance

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America