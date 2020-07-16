search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Researchers Continue Search for the Roots of the Hyksos

Thursday, July 16, 2020

POOLE, ENGLAND—Chemical analysis of teeth collected from Hyksos cemeteries suggests the Hyksos lived in Egypt for generations before ruling from 1638 to 1530 B.C., according to a Live Science report. In a history of Egypt written in the early third century B.C. by a Ptolemaic priest named Manetho, the Hyksos were described as invaders from the northeast who swept into Egypt during a time of turmoil. Hyksos architecture, artifacts, and burials resemble those found in the Near East, explained Chris Stantis of Bournemouth University. The study revealed, however, that 36 of the 75 people tested had lived in Egypt before the Hyksos came to power in 1638 B.C. The study also suggests that those who grew up somewhere other than Egypt probably came from a variety of places, and 30 of the immigrants were found to be female, Stantis added. “We need to look more into who these women were and why they moved, but the fact that there’s more women than men changes a lot of interpretations,” Stantis said. For more on the Hyksos, go to "The Rulers of Foreign Lands."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

A Silk Road Renaissance

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America