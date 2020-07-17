search
Northern Ireland’s Navan Fort Surveyed

Friday, July 17, 2020

Ireland Navan FortBELFAST, IRELAND—The Irish Times reports that Patrick Gleeson of Queen’s University Belfast and his colleagues used remote-sensing technology to survey Navan Fort, a circular hilltop enclosure in County Armagh revered as the ancient capital of Ulster. Gleeson said the study revealed evidence of massive Iron Age temples and the possible residences of medieval kings. The temples may have been some of the largest structures built in Ireland at the time, he added. To read about a Neolithic monument in Ireland's Boyne Valley that was exposed by a summer 2018 drought, go to "Heat Wave: Late Neolithic Monument."

Recent Issues


