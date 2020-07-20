search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

New Study Suggests Measles Virus is 2,500 Years Old

Monday, July 20, 2020

BERLIN, GERMANY—According to a report in The Asahi Shimbun, a new study of the measles genome led by researchers from Germany’s Robert Koch Institute suggests that the virus may be 2,500 years old. It had been previously thought that the measles virus separated from the rinderpest virus, which is transmitted among cows, some 1,100 years ago, based upon genetic differences between the rinderpest virus and recent samples of the measles virus. The measles genomes for the new study were obtained from a lung specimen taken from a patient who died of measles in 1912, and another sample collected around 1960. Around 2,500 years ago, the researchers note, population sizes may have become large enough for a new infectious disease to emerge and spread among people living in close contact in urban areas. To read about research on a pathogen that caused a sixteenth-century epidemic in Mexico, go to "Conquistador Contagion."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

A Silk Road Renaissance

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America