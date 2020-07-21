search
20,000-Year-Old Artifacts Found in Vietnam

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Vietnam Stone ToolsHANOI, VIETNAM—Vietnam Plus reports that Trinh Nang Chung of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and his colleagues found traces of human habitation in caves in northeastern Vietnam’s Ba Be National Park that are estimated to be about 20,000 years old. Most of the artifacts, including stone tools, evidence of cooking, and the teeth and bones of animals, were found in Tham Kit Cave, which is divided into three rooms and has smooth floors and large stones thought to have fallen from the cave roof, Chung explained. He describes one of the objects as a small, flat pebble bar with two small holes carefully carved on its surface. To read about stone tool manufacture some 3,500 years ago at the site of Rach Nui, go to "World Roundup: Vietnam."

Recent Issues


