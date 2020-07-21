Face of Medieval Man Reconstructed in Poland

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

WROCŁAW, POLAND—The First News reports that anthropologists Beata Drupa and Joanna Wysocka have reconstructed the face of a man who lived in Zwanowo, a town founded in west-central Poland in the early fourteenth century along a route that connected the cities of Poznań and Gdańsk. An archaeological investigation of the town site uncovered traces of houses, a church, the town square, and the cemetery where the man, who is thought to have been a merchant or craftsman, was buried when he died at about the age of 35 some 500 years ago. As many as 1,000 people may have been buried in four to five layers in the graveyard. The researchers first 3-D printed a replica of the man’s skull, which shows signs of an anterior bite and asymmetry in the position of his eyes, nose, and ears, and then used clay to reconstruct his features. To read about the recent discovery of the burials of four medieval knights near Cieple, go to "Viking Knights, Polish Days."