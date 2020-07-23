High-Altitude Roundhouse Dated in Scotland

Thursday, July 23, 2020

GLEN ROSA, SCOTLAND—A roundhouse at Scotland’s Isle of Arran has been radiocarbon dated to 1400 B.C., according to a report in The Scotsman. Situated at more than 1,200 feet above sea level, the roundhouse is thought to have been used as temporary shelter during deer hunting trips or the grazing season in the mountains of Coire a’Bhradain. The charcoal that was dated in the study came from a central hearth in the roundhouse made of stone and clay. “Roundhouses are characteristic of the later prehistoric period in Scotland,” said Derek Alexander of the National Trust for Scotland. “The date of the site indicates it is of a similar date to some of the larger roundhouses, excavated at Tormore on the western side of Arran.” To read about excavations of an Iron Age roundhouse, go to "Letter from Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age."