search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Zapotec Carvings Discovered in Central Mexico

Friday, July 24, 2020

SANTA CRUZ HUEHUEPIAXTLA, MEXICO—BBC News reports that local people discovered a collection of rock carvings on top of the Cerro de Peña in central Mexico. José Alfredo Arellanes of Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said a total of 87 glyphs have been found to date. The images include two etched stone panels and smaller carved stones. One of the panels depicts a human figure with horns and claws clothed in a loincloth. Other images show an iguana, an eagle, and a female figure resembling a bat that may depict a deity. Arellanes said the Zapotec are thought to have made the carvings about 1,500 years ago. There were probably pyramids, a ball court, and a ceremonial area on the mountaintop, he added. To read about private rituals practiced by Zapotec nobles, go to "Zapotec Power Rites."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

A Silk Road Renaissance

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America