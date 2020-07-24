A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Zapotec Carvings Discovered in Central Mexico
Friday, July 24, 2020
SANTA CRUZ HUEHUEPIAXTLA, MEXICO—BBC News reports that local people discovered a collection of rock carvings on top of the Cerro de Peña in central Mexico. José Alfredo Arellanes of Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said a total of 87 glyphs have been found to date. The images include two etched stone panels and smaller carved stones. One of the panels depicts a human figure with horns and claws clothed in a loincloth. Other images show an iguana, an eagle, and a female figure resembling a bat that may depict a deity. Arellanes said the Zapotec are thought to have made the carvings about 1,500 years ago. There were probably pyramids, a ball court, and a ceremonial area on the mountaintop, he added. To read about private rituals practiced by Zapotec nobles, go to "Zapotec Power Rites."
Advertisement
Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city
A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods
Advertisement
Advertisement