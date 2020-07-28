search
Parthian Burial Unearthed in Central Iran

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

ISFAHAN, IRAN—The Tehran Times reports that a team of researchers led by archaeologist Alireza Jafari-Zand has unearthed the remains of a woman at the Parthian site of Tepe Ashraf, near the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The burial, together with the recent discoveries of a horse burial and two large earthen jars containing remains, suggests that the researchers have uncovered a cemetery dating to the Parthian era, which lasted from 247 B.C. to A.D. 224. Noting that evidence of Parthian burials is scant in central Iran, Jafari-Zand is proposing to expand excavations of the site, much of which seems to lie beneath a modern street. To read in depth about a Bronze Age Iranian settlement known as “Burnt City,” go to “The World In Between.” 

