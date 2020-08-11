search
Intact 3,000-Year-Old Horse Harness Unearthed in Scotland

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

England Bronze HarnessPEEBLES, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien discovered a hoard of Bronze Age artifacts in southern Scotland. “I was over the moon, actually shaking with happiness,” Stepien said of the find. The archaeologists who excavated the site recovered an intact horse harness, complete with leather straps, rings, and buckles; a sword in its scabbard; chariot wheel axle caps; and a rattle pendant thought to have been hung from the harness for decoration. “There is still a lot of work to be done to assess the artifacts and understand why they were deposited,” Emily Freeman of the Crown Office’s Treasure Trove Unit commented. To read about another recently discovered Bronze Age hoard of tools and weapons, go to "Tool Time."

