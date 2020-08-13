Volunteers Spot Iron Age Hillfort in Southern England

Thursday, August 13, 2020

CHILTERN HILLS, ENGLAND—According to a BBC News report, volunteers with the Beacons of the Past project identified the possible site of an Iron Age hillfort covered with trees and foliage in lidar images of the southern Chiltern Hills, a chalk escarpment stretching 45 miles across southern England. “Although one can never be certain of the age of a prehistoric earthwork without excavating for dating evidence, visual inspection of the rampart and ditch, paired with its location, dominating views of the landscape, give me the confidence to say this is very likely to be an Early Iron Age univallate hillfort,” said archaeologist Wendy Morrison. There are no plans to excavate the site, which is located on private property, she added. For more, go to "Letter from Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age."