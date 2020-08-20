search
Roman Artifacts Recovered in Northwest England

Thursday, August 20, 2020

England Gaming PieceCHESTER, ENGLAND—Deeside.com reports that a Roman game piece and other artifacts were uncovered in an area slated for redevelopment in the walled city of Chester, which was founded as a Roman fort in A.D. 79. The bone game piece is lozenge-shaped and engraved with a ring and dot motif. It is thought to have been used to play Ludus Latrunculorum, the Game of Mercenaries, a two-player military strategy board game. Other artifacts recovered at the site include a possible bone comb, a possible spearhead, and a pin or brooch. To read about artifacts, including an ivory monkey gaming piece, dating to the period between the ninth to fourteenth centuries when the Colosseum was used as housing, go to "Colosseum Condos."

Recent Issues


