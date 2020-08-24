search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Medieval Great Sacristy Uncovered at Westminster Abbey

Monday, August 24, 2020

Westminster Abbey MonkLONDON, ENGLAND—The Guardian reports that a team of researchers led by Chris Mayo of Pre-Construct Archaeology have uncovered the foundations of the Great Sacristy on the grounds of Westminster Abbey, which was built by Edward the Confessor in the mid-eleventh century. The Great Sacristy was erected on the site of the Abbey’s cemetery in the mid-thirteenth century by Henry III to store monks’ vestments, altar linens, and items used in the Christian Mass. In addition to the building’s foundation, the excavation revealed a stoup, or basin, thought to have been used by the monks to wash their hands before they entered the church; a lead pipe thought to have carried water to the monastery; and fragments of plaster painted with red, white, and black flowers. Before it was demolished in 1740, the structure was used as a dwelling, reflected in the collection of eighteenth-century plates, chamber pots, drinking glasses, combs, and brushes recovered at the site. For more, go to "Westminster Abbey's Hidden History."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America