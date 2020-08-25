Four Mummies Discovered in Chile

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

SANTIAGO, CHILE—Reuters reports that four mummies wearing colorful turbans and sandals were discovered in northern Chile’s Quebrada Blanca copper mine. The mummies, which had been buried in graves, are thought to date between 1100 and 400 B.C. Tests are underway to determine their exact age. To read about mummies found in the Chilean desert that date as far back as 5000 B.C., go to "Atacama's Decaying Mummies."