search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Four Mummies Discovered in Chile

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

SANTIAGO, CHILE—Reuters reports that four mummies wearing colorful turbans and sandals were discovered in northern Chile’s Quebrada Blanca copper mine. The mummies, which had been buried in graves, are thought to date between 1100 and 400 B.C. Tests are underway to determine their exact age. To read about mummies found in the Chilean desert that date as far back as 5000 B.C., go to "Atacama's Decaying Mummies."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America