A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Artifacts Reflect Ancient Industry in India
Thursday, August 27, 2020
SIVAGANGA, INDIA—According to a New Indian Express report, R. Sivanandam of the Tamil Nadu state archaeology department said that people of the Tamil culture, who as early as 2,600 years ago inhabited the ancient city of Keeladi on the banks of the Vaigai River in southern India, may have imported semiprecious stones such as agate and carnelian from western India for the manufacture of beads. Excavations at Keeladi have also uncovered a terracotta seal bearing an image of a tortoise and weighing stones. Both point to industrial activity, Sivanandam explained. To read about rock paintings that were recently discovered in Madhya Pradesh, go to "Around the World: India."
Advertisement
A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter
Reeling in the years
Advertisement
Advertisement