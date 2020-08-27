Artifacts Reflect Ancient Industry in India

Thursday, August 27, 2020

R. Sivanandam of the Tamil Nadu state archaeology department said that people of the Tamil culture, who as early as 2,600 years ago inhabited the ancient city of Keeladi on the banks of the Vaigai River in southern India, may have imported semiprecious stones such as agate and carnelian from western India for the manufacture of beads. Excavations at Keeladi have also uncovered a terracotta seal bearing an image of a tortoise and weighing stones. Both point to industrial activity, Sivanandam explained.