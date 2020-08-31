search
Neolithic Sewing Tools Uncovered in Western Turkey

Monday, August 31, 2020

DENIZLI, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that 8,600-year-old textile tools have been uncovered in western Anatolia at the ancient settlement site of Ekşi Höyük. Fulya Dedeoğlu of Ege University said the bone needles and round stones for spinning thread were found in a building dated to the Neolithic period. The region is known for textile production. “The findings here prove that the textile tradition in Denizli dates back to earlier times,” Dedeoğlu said. To read about the world's oldest-known multicolored mosaic that was recently found at a Hittite site in central Turkey, go to "Polychrome Patchwork."

