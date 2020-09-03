search
Scholars Reinterpret Ancient Medical Texts From China

Thursday, September 3, 2020

China Mawangdui ManuscriptBANGOR, WALES—Vivien Shaw and Isabelle Winder of Bangor University and Rui Diogo of Howard University have retranslated the Mawangdui medical manuscripts, which were recovered from a 2,200-year-old tomb in south-central China in the 1970s, according to a statement released by Bangor University. The researchers say the texts describe 11 “pathways” through the body that parallel anatomical structures, and reflect the scientific dissection of human remains by its authors. Some of these pathways, the researchers explained, are related to the “meridians” later described by acupuncturists. It had been previously suggested that the medical texts did not reflect anatomical study because the Confucian veneration of ancestors at the time prevented the dissection of human remains. Instead, Shaw said, the scientific study of anatomy would have been in keeping with the innovation and scholarship of Han Dynasty culture and the development of acupuncture. To read about another document recovered from a tomb at Mawangdui, go to "Mapping the Past: Han Dynasty Map."

Recent Issues


