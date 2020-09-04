Possible Bronze Age Burials Unearthed in Ireland

Friday, September 4, 2020

BALLYSHANNON, IRELAND—The Leitrim Observer reports that a large sandstone capstone, dating to the Bronze Age and dotted with cup marks, was uncovered at a construction site in the north of Ireland. Smaller stones of a possible cairn within a large pit were found under the stone, but no signs of a burial were detected within the pit. A large ceramic urn that may contain cremated human remains was also recovered at the site. An osteoarchaeologist will search the contents of the vessel for human bone. To read about a cairn burial at a megalithic site in France that was in use during the Neolithic period and Bronze Age, go to "Megalithic Mystery."