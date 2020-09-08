search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

More Mammoth Skeletons Uncovered in Mexico

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Mexico MammothsMEXICO CITY, MEXICO—According to an Associated Press report, additional mammoth skeletons have been unearthed at an airport construction site north of Mexico City, bringing the total number to at least 200, in addition to the remains of about 25 camels and five horses. The animals are thought to have died trapped in the marshy soil of an ancient lake bed between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago. Humans may have driven the animals into the mud, or traveled to the site to scavenge the carcasses for food and materials for tools and weapons. Archaeologist Rubén Manzanilla López of Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said researchers are continuing to look for butchery marks and signs of tool use on the bones. To read about mammoth traps recently unearthed north of Mexico City, go to "Around the World: Mexico."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America