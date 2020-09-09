Intact Coffins Discovered in Saqqara

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that sealed coffins estimated to be 2,500 years old have been found in a 36-foot-deep shaft in Saqqara. Traces of paint survive on some of the coffins. Mustafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said that at least 13 coffins had been stacked on top of each other in the shaft, which also has three sealed niches. The excavation team will continue to investigate the burial site and attempt to identify the names and titles of the deceased. To read about the elaborately painted tomb of an Egyptian dignitary that was found in Saqqara, go to "Old Kingdom Tomb," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.