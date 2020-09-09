World War II-Era German Shipwreck Found Near Norway

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

KRISTIANSAND, NORWAY—CBS News reports that the 571-foot German warship Karlsruhe was found under 1,600 feet of water off the coast of Norway by the power company Statnett with multibeam echo sounders and a remotely operated vehicle. The ship, equipped with nine cannons and three triple turrets, led the invasion of Norway on April 9, 1940, but was struck by a British submarine torpedo on its return trip. The crew of the Karlsruhe evacuated the ship and then scuttled it. The vessel now rests upright on the seafloor, about 50 feet away from a power cable connecting Norway and Denmark that was laid in 1977. To read about a Nazi heavy water plant in Norway that was destroyed in 1943, go to "The Secrets of Sabotage."