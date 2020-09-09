search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Ice Age Fox Hunters Braved Europe’s Winter Cold

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Arctic Fox TeethEXETER, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by the University of Exeter, Alexander Pryor and his colleagues analyzed the 27,500-year-old teeth of 29 butchered Arctic foxes unearthed at Kraków Spadizista, an Upper Paleolithic site in southern Poland. The chemical composition and structures of the teeth and their roots allowed the scientists to determine how old each animal was at the time of death, where it was born, and what time of year it had died. The study revealed that at least four of the foxes had migrated long distances, and at least ten of them had been killed between late winter and late spring. Pryor explained that Ice Age hunters likely timed their fox hunts to take advantage of the animals’ thick fur coats and body fat in late winter, and used Kraków Spadizista as a temporary base camp while maintaining trapping lines and processing hides during the hunting season. To read about a structure in Russia that hunter-gatherers constructed out of mammoth bones some 25,000 years ago, go to "Ice Age Ice Box."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America