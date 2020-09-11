search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman-Era Roundhouse Unearthed in Northern England

Friday, September 11, 2020

England Bamburgh RoundhouseNORTHUMBERLAND, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a roundhouse measuring some 40 feet in diameter has been unearthed at Bamburgh Castle on the coast of northeast England. Project director Graeme Young said the roundhouse could be more than 2,000 years old. The presence of the roundhouse at the site could help researchers understand the transition from the Roman period to occupation by the Anglo-Saxons, who built a stronghold overlooking the North Sea in the sixth century. “This discovery has the potential to give us fascinating evidence and flesh on the very bare skeleton about the continual occupation of Bamburgh,” Young said. To read about the Anglo-Saxon fortress beneath Bamburgh Castle, go to "Letter from England: Stronghold of the Kings in the North."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America