Roman-Era Roundhouse Unearthed in Northern England

Friday, September 11, 2020

NORTHUMBERLAND, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a roundhouse measuring some 40 feet in diameter has been unearthed at Bamburgh Castle on the coast of northeast England. Project director Graeme Young said the roundhouse could be more than 2,000 years old. The presence of the roundhouse at the site could help researchers understand the transition from the Roman period to occupation by the Anglo-Saxons, who built a stronghold overlooking the North Sea in the sixth century. “This discovery has the potential to give us fascinating evidence and flesh on the very bare skeleton about the continual occupation of Bamburgh,” Young said. To read about the Anglo-Saxon fortress beneath Bamburgh Castle, go to "Letter from England: Stronghold of the Kings in the North."