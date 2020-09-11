search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Massive Lion Sculpture Uncovered in Cambodia

Friday, September 11, 2020

Cambodia Lion StatuePHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA—According to a report in The Phnom Penh Post, two pieces of a six-foot-tall statue of a lion were unearthed by mine-clearing experts preparing the site of a new groundwater reservoir along the Tonle Sap River. Hab Touch of Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts said the large size of the statue suggests it may have been part of a bridge. Further study of the sculpture at the National Museum could offer clues to when it was carved. “We cannot make assumptions of the lion that we found during mine clearance for the reservoir plan because we don’t have any connections regarding the statue,” explained museum director Chhay Visoth. “Normally, we can know the date of an artifact by identifying other things around it.” To read about a bodhisattva statue discovered in Angkor, go to "Around the World: Cambodia."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America