search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Indigenous Bahamian Bone Dated

Monday, September 14, 2020

Bahamas Lucayan BoneGALVESTON, TEXAS—According to a statement released by Texas A&M University at Galveston, a human bone belonging to a member of the indigenous Lucayan people, the first group Christopher Columbus encountered in the Americas, has been discovered in a sediment core taken from Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas. Environmental scientist Pete van Hengstum, maritime archaeologist Richard Sullivan, and their colleagues radiocarbon dated the tibia fragment—only the second example of Lucayan remains found on the island—and associated organic material from the core, determining that the individual lived on the island between A.D. 1290 and 1295. This precise dating provides direct evidence that the Lucayans had migrated to the island by the thirteenth century. Sullivan said that stable isotope analysis of the bone indicated that the individual's diet included fish, berries, fruits, and roots. By the mid-1520s, the Europeans had wiped out the Lucayan population in the Bahamas through disease and enslavement. To read about the discovery of the remains of a slave ship in the Abaco Islands, go to "World Roundup: Bahamas."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America