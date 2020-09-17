4,300-Year-Old Figurines Unearthed in Central Anatolia

Thursday, September 17, 2020

KAYSERI, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that a team of researchers led by Fikri Kulakoğlu of Ankara University uncovered more than a dozen 4,300-year-old figurines thought to depict gods and goddesses at the Kültepe mound in central Anatolia. Previous excavation at the site uncovered 35 similar figurines in one room of the same building. “The building we excavated is probably an official, religious, a very large and unique place in Anatolia,” Kulakoğlu said. Some of the figures are shown sitting on thrones, he added. To read about the oldest-known polychrome floor mosaic unearthed in central Turkey, go to "Polychrome Patchwork."