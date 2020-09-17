search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Study Says Turkey’s Stored Ancient Grains Were Collected as Tax

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Turkey Carbonized GrainOXFORD, ENGLAND—According to a Nature report, Amy Bogaard of the University of Oxford and her colleagues analyzed 3,000-year-old grain recovered from a subterranean silo at Hattusha, the capital of the Hittite Empire in central Anatolia. Discovered in 1999, the silo contained hundreds of tons of grain stored in 32 chambers that caught fire shortly after they were put into use. Bogaard and her team members sampled grain from five of these chambers. The different chemical profiles of the grains and the types of weed seeds found intermixed with the wheat and barley suggest that the grain in each chamber came from separate farming communities. The researchers believe the grain was collected as a tax from people who lived across Hittite lands as a display of the king’s wealth. To read about a Bronze Age settlement in southeastern Turkey that was likely destroyed by the Hittites more than 3,500 years ago, go to "The Wrath of the Hittites."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America