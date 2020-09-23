search
Early 20th-Century Artifacts Unearthed at Estate Site in Scotland

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—The Edinburgh Evening News reports that excavations at the ruins of Cammo House, a structure first built in the late seventeenth century, have uncovered objects thought to belong Margaret Wright, who was the housekeeper at the mansion in the years leading up to World War I. Volunteers working with the Edinburgh Archaeological Field Society found the cache of objects, which includes tonic and perfume bottles, false teeth, and cooking equipment, in the servants’ area known as the Cottages. Historical research revealed that Wright was the only person on the estate in 1911 while the landowners were on a world tour. She retired after their return and died in 1915. To read about another find from Edinburgh, go to "World Roundup: Scotland."

Recent Issues


