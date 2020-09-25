search
Dog Remains Found in Mesolithic Burial in Sweden

Friday, September 25, 2020

Sweden Mesolithic DogKARLSKRONA, SWEDEN—According to an Associated Press report, an 8,400-year-old burial containing the well-preserved remains of a dog and a person were uncovered at the site of a Mesolithic settlement in southern Sweden. The site was preserved in sand and mud laid down by rising seas, explained Carl Persson of the Blekinge Museum. Further study of the bones is planned, he added. The site is being excavated ahead of a construction project. To read about a sacrifice of eight dogs and a headless woman that occurred more than 2,000 years ago, go to "Denmark's Bog Dogs."

