Parthian-Era Burial Unearthed in Western Iran

Monday, September 28, 2020

TEHRAN, IRAN—According to a Tehran Times report, a skeleton thought to date to the Parthian era (247 B.C. to A.D. 224) has been unearthed at a construction site in western Iran. Archaeologist Shokouh Khosravi of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism said a spearhead was found beneath the skeleton’s ribs. “In the Parthian burial tradition, [giant] jars usually played the role of coffins, and in the discovered tomb, according to the Parthian culture, the body was placed inside two earthen jars,” he explained. The person is thought to have died of the injury. To read about other recent archaeological discoveries in Iran, go to "Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow."