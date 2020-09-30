search
Viking-Era Child’s Remains Discovered in Dublin

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

DUBLIN, IRELAND—RTÉ reports that the remains of a child and an iron buckle or fastener were uncovered in Dubh Linn, a dark tidal pool where the River Poddle enters the River Liffey at the site of Dublin Castle, by a team of researchers led by Alan Hayden of University College Dublin. The skeleton is thought to belong to a 10- to 12-year-old who died in the early Viking period. The body may have been wrapped in a shroud and thrown into the river, Hayden said, since there was no evidence to suggest the body had been buried. Further study of the bones could reveal the child’s sex, ethnic origin, and pinpoint time of death, he added. For more on the early Viking period in Dublin, go to "The Vikings in Ireland."

