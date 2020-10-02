search
Luxury Glassware Recovered from the Black Sea

Friday, October 2, 2020

Bulgaria Glass VesselsBOURGAS, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that dozens of pieces of luxurious glass vessels have been recovered from the Black Sea near Cape Chiroza. Most of the items are thought to be wine glasses made in Italy in the seventeenth century. Archaeologists from the Bourgas Ethnographic Museum think the glass may have been on board a ship that struck a reef and sank in the area, although the wreckage has not been found. The researchers will continue to search for the ship and its cargo. To read about a 2,400-year-old shipwreck found in the Black Sea, go to "Ancient Shipwreck," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2018.

