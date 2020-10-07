search
2,400-Year-Old Kitchen Uncovered in Turkey

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

ANTALYA, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that a 2,400-year-old house, with a kitchen and a neighboring room containing mirrors, ornaments, loom weights, and fragrance containers, has been unearthed at the site of the ancient Lycian city of Patara. “We found the kitchen items in bulk. We found crush pots, oil pots, casseroles and a hairpin,” said archaeologist Erkan Dündar of Akdeniz University. The house may have belonged to the family of a member of the military garrison brought to the region by Alexander the Great, he added. To read about the oldest-known polychrome mosaic floor at a Hittite settlement in Turkey, go to "Polychrome Patchwork."

