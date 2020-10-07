search
Possible Roman Salt-Making Site Discovered in England

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

SPALDING, ENGLAND—Spalding Today reports that excavations ahead of road construction in England’s East Midlands have uncovered Roman pottery, charcoal, two ditches, and holding tanks that may have been used by the Romans to make and transport salt. “Before this it was believed that the area did not have much activity up until recent times,” said project manager Mick McDaid. “There are no signs that this was any sort of settlement but was purely for industrial use.” The Romans would have used a hearth to heat tidal water and create brine in the holding tanks. The ditches and the region’s creeks may have provided transport for the salt, he added. To read about writing tablets unearthed at the Roman fort of Vindolanda in northern England, go to "Commander's Orders."

