Viking Grave in Denmark Holds Remains of Mother and Son

Thursday, October 8, 2020

ROSKILDE, DENMARK—The Copenhagen Post reports that researchers at the Roskilde Museum have analyzed DNA samples from the remains of a man and woman discovered in a 1,000-year-old burial known as the Gerdrup Grave, and determined that the pair were mother and son. Previous research had shown that the Viking woman, buried with what appears to be a lance or a staff and weighed down with large stones, was the first to die. The remains of her son, who may have been executed, hung, and bound, were later placed in the grave. “We need to look at whether other graves and other source material from the Viking Age could reveal some patterns that might help us solve this case,” said archaeologist Ole Kastholm. To read about reanalysis of the remains in a Viking burial in eastern Sweden, go to "Viking Warrioress."

