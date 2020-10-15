Ancient Greek Inscription Unearthed in Iraq

Thursday, October 15, 2020

ERBIL, IRAQ—Kurdistan 24 reports that an engraved tablet has been unearthed in northern Kurdistan’s Duhok province. “After careful study, we found out that the stone tablet is engraved with Hellenistic script and dates back to 165 B.C.,” said Hasan Ahmed, director of the Duhok National Museum. The inscription refers to Demetrius, who ruled the region in the second century B.C. following the death of the Greek conqueror Alexander the Great. To read about Alexander's lost resting place, go to "In Search of History's Greatest Rulers: Alexander the Great, King of Macedon."